Woman beaten up on suspicion of witchcraft, three arrested

Police arrested three people Sunday after a woman was assaulted in Alipurduar district allegedly by some villagers on suspicion of practicing “witchcraft”.

As per police sources, the incident was reported in Majherdabri tea garden of Alipurduar on Saturday night.

A minor girl had died Saturday in the area due to ‘unknown fever’, police said. After her demise, a rumour was spread that the girl died due to witchcrafts of the woman identified as Chick Baraik (42).

“After the death of Aanchal Chick Baraik, a class VI student, the villagers dragged the woman from her house and attacked her. Her son Basanta Chick Baraik was overpowered by the mob”, police said. some villagers tried to rescue her and she was taken to Alipurduar District Hospital. She was referred to Siliguri Medical College on Sunday after her condition deteriorated. “Three people were arrested and they are in judicial custody now”, Alipurduar SP Sunil Kumar Yadav said.

The accused were identified as Sanjib Chick Baraik, Habul Mahato and Sanjit Gop. Basanta claimed that his mother was falsely framed.

