Woman arrested for assaulting cop on duty in Kolkata

A woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting an on-duty officer in Haridevpur area of Kolkata.

Advertising

As per police sources, Baishakhi Singh had come to Haridevpur police station on Wednesday to submit a petition against her landlord who had allegedly asked her to vacate her rented room. She claimed that her landlord Goutam Koley owes her Rs 14,000, which he was not returning to her.

Accordingly, landlord Koley was examined, during which he reportedly stated that the woman was not his tenant, but Rajib Bhuian, her brother. Following this, Singh was asked to call her brother Bhuian that reportedly made her angry and she kept on insisting that she wanted her money back.

“She became violent and started screaming inside the police station. A women police officer tried to control her, but she kicked and assaulted her. The policewoman had to be admitted to Bangur hospital,” said a police officer.

Advertising

A case was lodged against Singh at Haridevpur police station under section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code.

Police said the woman was detained on Wednesday as the incident happened around 6 pm and was officially arrested Thursday.

“Such acts will not be tolerated and anyone found assaulting an on-duty officer will have to face its consequences,” said a senior police officer.

Last month, a group of people had assaulted on-duty officers at a police station in Kolkata.