Kolkata: Woman and son arrested for killing elder son, burning body

A woman and her younger son were arrested in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area for allegedly killing her elder son, police said on Saturday. She allegedly burnt the body as per a “tantrik ritual”, they added.

The accused, Geeta Mahensaria, allegedly smashed the head of her 25-year-old son Arjun with a stone, police said. The body was burnt using camphor and the skeletal remains were dumped on the terrace of their Salt Lake residence with the help of the younger son Vidhur, 22, police said.

On December 10, one Anil Kumar Mahensariya, a resident of Salt Lake, Bidhannagar East, lodged a written complaint with the police alleging that due to a “family dispute” with his wife, Geeta Mahensaria, the complainant (Anil Kumar Mahensariya) left his residence and has been staying at Silver Oak Estate Tower Rajarhat Main road area since August last year.

In October this year, the complainant says, he learnt that his wife, Geeta Mahensariya along with their three children, went to her mother’s house in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The complainant later came to know that his eldest son, Arjun, was not in Ranchi. However, as per the complaint, his wife had allegedly claimed that all three children were with her. When he could not trace his son Arjun for several days, Anil Kumar Mahensariya lodged a missing complaint.

As part of the investigation, police conducted a raid at the Salt Lake residence and found the semi-charred skeletal remains. Cops have sent the skeleton samples for DNA test to confirm the victim’s identity.

Anil and Geeta married in 1988. They also have a daughter, aged 20, police said. A case was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

According to sources, Geeta’s husband told police that Geeta had started “tantric practices” due to which he left the house. Arjun suffered from multiple ailments and a neurological disorder, they added.

