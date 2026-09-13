Bengal woman alleges chain theft at Bageshwar Baba’s event amid row over non-veg remarks

A Howrah resident has filed a police complaint reporting the theft of her gold chain during a religious gathering led by Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, adding another layer to an event already embroiled in political and cultural backlash across West Bengal.
Anita Devi Shaw, a resident of Belilious Road in Howrah, lodged an official complaint at the Belur police station following the event held at the Liluah workshop ground on September 4.
According to her complaint, her gold necklace, weighing approximately 12 to 14 grams, was stolen between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm during the Shri Hanuman Katha and Divya Darbar. Shaw said she realised the ornament was missing upon entering the venue and could not trace it despite initial efforts.
The police confirmed receipt of the complaint and stated that an investigation is underway to locate the suspect and recover the stolen ornament.
Escalating backlash
The theft inquiry comes as the Bageshwar Dham event continues to trigger widespread friction across the state. The controversy stems from remarks made by Dhirendra Krishna Shastritargeting the consumption of non-vegetarian food near Durga Puja pandals. Calling Bengalis who eat meat during the festival season “pakhandis” (hypocrites), Shastri urged attendees to boycott non-vegetarian vendors operating near idols.
The comments provoked immediate outrage from local leaders, intellectuals, and citizens, who accused the Madhya Pradesh-based leader of trying to impose external beliefs on Bengal’s traditional practices.
The fallout has triggered legal action and street demonstrations. Members of the West Bengal Congress and other political outfits filed multiple police complaints against Shastri across Kolkata and Howrah, alleging he insulted Bengali culture and attempted to incite social division.
Story continues below this ad
Demonstrations erupted at several locations, including incidents in which protesters set fire to Shastri posters.
Following orders to act against those defacing the leader’s images, the Kolkata police conducted a late-night operation to arrest South Kolkata District Congress Committee general secretary Atanu Das from his residence. Das was charged with promoting enmity between groups and hurting religious sentiments.
The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee condemned Das’s arrest as arbitrary and announced plans for statewide agitations.
Meanwhile, Shastri tried to dial back his comments in a clarification, saying his objections were directed solely at animal sacrifice and the sale of non-vegetarian food immediately adjacent to Puja pandals, rather than dictating personal dietary choices.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More