Bengal woman alleges chain theft at Bageshwar Baba’s event amid row over non-veg remarks

Congress leaders in West Bengal protested against the Baba Bageshwar (left), who had appealed to people in the statenot to cook or eat fish or meat during Durga Puja festivities

A Howrah resident has filed a police complaint reporting the theft of her gold chain during a religious gathering led by Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, adding another layer to an event already embroiled in political and cultural backlash across West Bengal.

Anita Devi Shaw, a resident of Belilious Road in Howrah, lodged an official complaint at the Belur police station following the event held at the Liluah workshop ground on September 4.

According to her complaint, her gold necklace, weighing approximately 12 to 14 grams, was stolen between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm during the Shri Hanuman Katha and Divya Darbar. Shaw said she realised the ornament was missing upon entering the venue and could not trace it despite initial efforts.