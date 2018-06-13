Woman allegedly given blood of wrong group, family lodges case against Kolkata hospital

The patient’s husband has lodged a complaint at Bidhannagar south police station alleging negligence on the part of the hospital. The patient’s husband has lodged a complaint at Bidhannagar south police station alleging negligence on the part of the hospital.

A 31-year-old woman, admitted to a private hospital in Salt Lake in Kolkata for a surgery, was allegedly given blood of a wrong group during the procedure following which her condition became critical and she had to be put on a ventilator. The patient’s husband has lodged a complaint of negligence at Bidhannagar South police station, alleging that the Columbia Asia hospital gave AB+ blood to his wife while her blood group is A+.

The hospital, however, said the patient had come with three weeks old tubal pregnancy and had bled heavily into the abdominal cavity. “She developed a complication following blood transfusion, which has been aggressively treated by a team of specialists, who are monitoring the patient continuously, round the clock. The patient has shown gradual improvement and is likely to be weaned off the ventilator in the next 24 hours,” a statement from the hospital read.

Talking to The Indian Express, patient’s husband Abhijeet Saha said, “My wife Baishakhi Saha came to see Dr Sujoy Maitra, gastroenterologist, for abdominal pain on June in the outpatient department. She was referred to Dr Jayeeta Roy Mitra. My wife had ectopic pregnancy and the doctor suggested an immediate operation. The operation wasn’t fatal and we were told that she will be fine in the next two days.”

Adding that Baishakhi was admitted in single-room occupancy, he said, “She went through the surgery the same day and doctors said she was out of danger. She was likely to be released by June 7.” The doctors apparently told them that she will be given two units of blood as she had lost a lot of blood.

“I asked nurses about the blood group that was being infused, They said it was AB+ while my wife is A+. I was surprised and told them they were giving a wrong blood group. They kept arguing that it was done as per serology report. She was given blood and within few hours her body started reacting. Her urine bag was full of dark red blood. Despite repeated efforts none came to see her. When I told doctors they said it was normal and there was nothing to worry. I could clearly see my wife suffering. Later, when a doctor came to see her he said the patient was serious and then they shifted her to ICU. She is on ventilation. The hospital kept reminding me of bill payment instead of the treatment”, he added.

When The Indian Express contacted Dr. Dipankar Sarkar, who is currently treating the patient, he said, “She is recovering, let’s hope for the best . She had some sepsis issue with transmission reaction when she was sent to me.” Meanwhile, the patient’s family has also written to CMO’s office seeking their intervention in the case.

The hospital has also ordered a probe in the incident.

“A team has been formed by our head office in Bengaluru to find out whether she was infused with blood of a wrong group,” Dr Tirthankar Bagchi, Chief of Medical and Admin, Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt. Ltd said, reported ANI. “The hospital and its team of consultants will continue to provide appropriate and aggressive treatment until the patient recovers fully. We are committed to providing the care to the patient irrespective of any monetary considerations. We fully support the patient and the family through this problematic period”, read a statement issued by the hospital.

