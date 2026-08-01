Woman accomplice of suspected Jaish member held, Bengal cops point to ‘honey trap’ role

The Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) Saturday arrested an alleged woman accomplice of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Hamim Mondal.

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Arpita Sarkar, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Sahebgunj and brought to Bardhaman in Bengal, where she will be produced in court later in the day.

Mondal was arrested on Thursday night from a gym in Bardhaman. He used to reside at an upscale apartment complex in the city.

“After going through communications made by Hamim to others, we identified the woman. She was actively linked with Hamim,” a senior Bengal Police officer said.

According to the police, while Mondal was engaged in collecting information on Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and some other ministers, Sarkar used to honeytrap individuals for information.