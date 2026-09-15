Within weeks, Bengal government rescinds order allowing Akshaya Patra to serve midday meal to schools in 4 districts

Three weeks after giving Akshaya Patra Foundation, an NGO linked to ISKCON, the responsibility of providing midday meal to schools in four districts – Howrah, Purulia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur – the BJP government in West Bengal has now rescinded the order.

A September 11 notification, issued by Paromita Roy, Joint Secretary, State Education Department, to its officials in the four districts, read: “In accordance with the decision taken by the competent authority, I am directed to withdraw the approval of the Akshaya Patra Foundation vide memo No. 284-ES(PMP)/Genl-09/2026 dated 21.08.2026 for providing midday meal under PM-POSHAN in the areas as mentioned in the said Memo. No further action on this may be taken.”

In one of the first decisions taken by the BJP government after the party came to power in the state, it was decided to hand over the responsibility of providing midday meals to schools in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area to ISKCON – the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.

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However, the decision ran into controversy over providing vegetarian meals to students. Since August, Annamrita Foundation has been providing midday meals to about 500 schools in Kolkata under the PM-Poshan (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman).

On August 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched the new meal menu by performing a yajna. However, as the government faced criticism over providing vegetarian food to growing kids, it decided to provide eggs separately to the students.

A petition was also filed in the Calcutta High Court against the government’s decision to hand over the midday meal scheme to ISKCON. Later, ISKCON wrote a letter to the plaintiff seeking relief from that case. In the letter, the organisation said that it was in no way associated with any work of distributing mid-day meals in schools under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area or in any part of West Bengal.

It said that neither the “Annamrita Foundation” nor the Akshaya Patra Foundation were linked to its governing body. “The management board and the board of trustees of those two organisations and the management committee of ISKCON are legally completely separate. There is no similarity or mutual involvement between their activities and responsibilities. Therefore, the two can never be considered as the same organisation,” it said.

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However, an official from the School Education Department said that ISKCON and Annamrita Foundation and “Akshaya Patra Foundation are separate but related.

“They were not ready to do such a big thing, and when the government started giving eggs twice a week separately, it increased the cost of midday meals. Therefore, the government was forced to withdraw the order in the four districts,” the senior official said on the condition of anonymity.