With promises of abuse-free campus & women security, Jadavpur University set to vote today

An abuse-free campus, strengthening women’s security and a call to reclaim the ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag: These were among some the promises made by student bodies on Tuesday, the eve of students’ union polls at Jadavpur University.

After a gap of three years, the university will go to polls on Wednesday. As many as 13 posts of students’ union and 600 posts of class representatives – spread across arts, science and engineering streams – are up for grabs. A total of 7,600 students – 4,500 from arts, 2,400 from science and 700 from engineering sections – are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS, is contesting the JU poll for the first time. It has said it will fight the election on the issues such as getting back the ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag, which the university had lost last year and thereby forgoing thousands of crores from the Central Government. ABVP leaders have said they will ensure good placements and help improve women’s security on the campus. “We are 100 per cent sure that this time we will win the election and a new chapter will written at Jadavpur University,” said ABVP leader Subir Halder.

On the other hand, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPM, has called for an abuse-free campus in its manifesto. It has proposed a mobile phone application to prevent abuse and an awareness programme. Seminars and workshops on gender equality should be conducted every three months, it has demanded.

“It is the time for resistance against Fascism. It is time to stand against the divisive politics on the basis of caste, language, gender and religion,” read the SFI manifesto. The SFI has called for a surveillance-free campus and an increase in the number of hostel seats, apart from medical insurance for students.

