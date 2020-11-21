With people in all festivals: Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata Banerjee at a Chhath puja programme at Dahi ghat in Kolkata on Friday. (Express)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the Chhath Puja. Speaking from the dais at a venue where devotees performed rituals, she said, “Some people came during election time and made “fiery” speeches. But I am not that person. I was always there… in the time of Eid, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Christmas, Chhath. We are always with people.”

She added “This year, we could not observe properly Eid, Durga Puja, Kali Puja and all festivals. So, this time also I am advising you: Don’t crowd anywhere.”

Earlier in the day, she tweeted, “Heartiest greetings to the people of Bengal, India and all over the world on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. May Lord Surya fulfill all your wishes.”

