With its leaders in dock, BJP calls probe ‘politically motivated’, charges ‘false’

With four BJP leaders named in the FIR in the alleged appointment scam at AIIMS, Kalyani, the party alleged that the CID was working at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress, adding that the jobs were contractual and those recruited were not directly hired by central institute.

The TMC, on the other hand, alleged that BJP leaders were using its influence to secure jobs for their relatives.

“This is a politically motivated case. The complaint has been lodged in Kalyani and the complainant is a resident of Murshidabad… Why only CID? Let the whole state police and all agencies investigate this case. If they are able to prove any exchange of money or corruption in recruitment, I will retire from politics,” BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar told The Indian Express.

“This is TMC’s attempt to divert people’s attention from teachers’ recruitment scam in which their leaders are under CBI scanner. The TMC is trying to malign BJP instead,” Sarkar said.

“A policeman’s wife got the job through the same procedure like others. If a case has been lodged, then all should have been named. Also, there are many jobs in group C and D that are handled by outside agencies. In fact, some are voluntary jobs. Allegations of using the influence of money to secure a job are baseless and completely false. As public representatives, we often help unemployed people to secure a job and we will continue to do so. We will fight it legally. There is no corruption in this,” the BJP MP said.

The TMC has drawn a similarity between the AIIMS recruitment “scam” and the alleged irregularities in appointment of teachers in state government schools in which its leaders are in the dock. “There should be no double standards in dealing with the two cases,” TMC’s Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Shekhar Ray said.

A senior official of AIIMS, Kalyani, confirmed that those named in the FIR are contractual employees hired by a third party agency for the medical institute. “The allegations are false and completely baseless,” the official added. Several attempts to contact Becil, the recruiting agency, however, went unanswered.