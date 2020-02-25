With its ‘Delhi model’, AAP begins outreach drive in West Bengal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. (Express photos by Renuka Puri) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. (Express photos by Renuka Puri)

The Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) West Bengal unit has launched a Nation Building Drive- as part of its nation-wide programme, across the state to reach out to the people and educate them about its party’s achievements in Delhi. The nation building drive will continue till March 23 and the party’s state unit is planning to expand its organisation before taking a call on its participation in civic elections.

“Naturally the people expect us to contest polls here after our massive success in Delhi Assembly polls. However, we know out imitations here and cannot contest polls without establishing an organisational presence here. Hence at first we are trying to reach out to the people with our achievements and the kind of government the AAP can provide here,” said AAP’s West Bengal Secretary, George Gomes.

He also said that it was difficult to change the state’s cadre based political system which has been here since the Left Front rule. “People need to understand what kind of political system they want to see here. They have to come out of the cadre based system and believe in the politics of development which has been done in the national capital. This is a huge task for us to change the psyche of the people,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.