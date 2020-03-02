With focus on ‘positivity’ and ‘no alternative’, TMC to launch new campaign

After its poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls followed by allegations of cut money, the TMC had started the ‘Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Didi)’ campaign to regain confidence of people. (File) After its poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls followed by allegations of cut money, the TMC had started the ‘Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Didi)’ campaign to regain confidence of people. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to launch her party’s campaign for the upcoming civic polls, and meet party MLAs and grassroots workers at Khsudiram Anushilan Kendra and Netaji Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Sharing broad contours of the new campaign, party sources said workers will go door to door and try to convince people why Banerjee is the only alternative for the state and why people should discard other parties.

“Till now, the party campaign focussed on countering political attacks. From now, it will start a positive campaign and tell people that the TMC is the only alternative,” said a senior TMC leader.

During the meeting with party leaders, she is expected to tell them about their roles in the elections, sources said.

The term of more than 100 civic bodies has ended and the polls are likely to be held in April. The State Election Commision had on Saturday sought recommendation from the state government for the dates on which civic polls could be held. The state government is likely to reply to the letter next week.

After its poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls followed by allegations of cut money, the TMC had started the ‘Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Didi)’ campaign to regain confidence of people. In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 18 of the 40 seats. TMC leaders said the party’s campaign had received a good response from people.

The new campaign is the party’s effort to build on the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ “success.

The TMC leader , quoted above, revealed the party feels that the sole focus on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens may play into the hands of BJP. “With civic polls to be held this year and Assembly polls next year, the movement against the NRC and CAA has to be complemented with other issues,” the TMC leader said.

At the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee may chalk out the roadmap for the civic polls and direct party leaders and workers to actively to join in the new campaign.

Banerjee and other party senior leaders are said to be worried about corruption allegations and the talk of infighting at grassroots level.

Source said she may crack whip on corrupt leaders by not giving them tickets in the civic polls.

“The party will not let leaders sabotage its image and will take stern action against those. The party supremo will convey this to all leaders on Monday,” another senior TMC leader said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.