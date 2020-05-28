With easing of curbs, BJP looks to sharpen its attack on Trinamool over relief work

BJP insiders said that the party was mulling a three-pronged strategy against the TMC. (Representational) BJP insiders said that the party was mulling a three-pronged strategy against the TMC. (Representational)

At a time when the state is gingerly easing coronavirus triggered lockdown, the Bengal BJP is gearing up to mount a fresh onslaught on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over its “failure” to provide relief to people affected by the pandemic and cyclone Amphan.

BJP insiders said that the party was mulling a three-pronged strategy against the TMC. First, the BJP will approach courts to highlight alleged anomalies in tackling Covid-19; second, it plans to launch a social media campaign against the ruling party; and third, it looks to leverage people’s “anger” over water and power supply to its advantage.

Sources said the BJP was determined to unseat the TMC government during the 2021 Assembly elections after its surprise gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in which it won 18 of the 42 LS seats. However, the saffron party failed to keep up the momentum in the bypolls.

The BJP is piqued that its state leaders were not allowed to visit the cylone-ravaged areas. At least 80 people were killed and properties and infrastructure worth hundreds of crores were destroyed on May 20.

“The TMC-controlled police have not allowed our elected representatives, including MPs, to visit their constituencies during Covid and lockdown. Many of our MPs were kept under house arrest. After Amphan, our state president Dilip Ghosh’s request to visit the cyclone-affected areas was turned down twice. But this won’t deter us. Now we have formulated a specific plan to reach out the people and highlight how the state government has failed to tackle the Covid problem,” said a senior BJP leader.

He said the Central leadership had directed the state cadres to wage a no-holds-barred battle with the help of social media and courts.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas on May 22, the state BJP directed its grassroots leaders in seven districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, to spot any irregularities in restoration and relief work, sources said. He had announced a Rs 1,000 crore relief package for the state.

“Our state president Dilip Ghosh has already written to the prime minister highlighting that the state unit fears that just like cyclone Bulbul (November last year), genuine victims of Amphan may not get compensation and relief meterial which may be siphoned by a section of TMC leaders. Our state president has clearly stated in the letter that money should be directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries,” another state leader said.

Grassroots leaders and workers have been told to gather evidence of any anomalies found in relief distribution. The party’s information technology cells can later highlight the irregularities on social media, said the leader. A report to the Delhi high command will also be sent.

“It has been seven days since the cylone hit Bengal. A large number of spontaneous protests are going on over restoration of power and water supply. Police have resorted to lathicharge on protesters. We will highlight this throughout Bengal,” said another party functionary.

Despite lockdown restrictions, the state leadership has been asked to organise protests and tap into disenchantment of masses with the TMC.

