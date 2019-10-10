With bike stunts & dhunuchi dance, puja carnival to continue on Kolkata’s Red Road

The Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata are not over yet. The festivities will continue on Red Road as it gears up to host the Puja Carnival scheduled on Friday.

Organised by the state’s Information and Culture Department, the event is being held for the fourth consecutive time and will highlight Bengal’s traditional folk culture. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be the chief guest.

More than 80 Puja committees from across the state will take part in the carnival, said sources.

According to a government source, the programme will start from 4 pm on Friday with the Kolkata Police’s Tornado — a motorcycle rally during which police personnel will perform stunts on bikes. It will be followed by traditional dhunuchi and Chhaw dance, accompanied by dhaak rolls. Also, an idol procession will be taken out. The government is trying to bring in foreign dignitaries and tourists at the carnival. All consulate and embassies of different countries have already been invited to the carnival, added the source.

According to Kolkata Police, seating arrangements for 15,000 common people will be made.

“If the footfall crosses 15,000, then a big screen will be arranged. We will try our best so that no one returns without seeing the carnival,” said a Kolkata Police officer.

According to sources, the carnival is mainly focussing on Bengal’s traditional culture and music this year. However, many puja committees have emphasised on issues related to the environment and water crisis, which will also find resonance in the carnival. Every puja committee will get an opportunity to perform for at least two minutes in front of the CM. More than 80 Puja committees from Kolkata and other districts will take part in the carnival.

Kashi Bose Lane Puja Committee will play ‘dhamsa-madol’ and will display a tableau on the theme, ‘Save Water and Save Green’.

One of the main organisers, Somen Dutta, said, “We will convey the message of saving water to the spectators. If we do not preserve water, the city will face huge crisis in near future.”