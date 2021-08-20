West Bengal: With big processions banned, people asked to stay home on Muharram

In view of Covid restrictions, police have appealed to people to stay home and banned big processions on Muharram on Friday.

Though no big procession is planned in Kolkata, the traffic police in its advisory said movement of goods vehicles would be restricted at some places.

Shafique Qasmi, the imam of Kolkata’s Nakhoda mosque, said people can, however, visit mosques.

“We will follow government guidelines and accordingly social distancing will be followed. People may visit masjid and keep roza, but we have appealed to them to not participate in any big procession. It is our responsibility to ensure everyone’s safety. We hope that everything remains peaceful,” said the cleric.

Kolkata Police has beefed up security especially at important intersections. Special police force personnel will be deployed in areas where Muharram will be observed.

On the traffic advisory, a police officer said, “It is necessary to minimuse inconvenience to commuters during Muharram on August 19-20; hence, movement of goods vehicles shall be restricted at some places within Kolkata.” According to the advisory, goods vehicles cannot enter areas under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police from 4pm on Thursday to 5pm on Saturday.

“All types of vehicles may also be diverted from any of the arterial and / or feeder roads by the traffic police on duty, as and when considered necessary today and tomorrow,” read the order by traffic department.

Every year, hundreds of Muslims take out processions in Kolkata at many places to observe the day.