Wipro, Microsoft to invest; will create jobs, connect 6 lakh weavers: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that IT giants Wipro and Microsoft will invest in West Bengal. The announcement was made during ‘Save Green Stay Clean’ campaign, organised by the state government. To create awareness on environment, the CM took out a rally from the Birla Planetarium to Nazrul Manch.

Advertising

While speaking at Nazrul Manch, Banerjee said, “You will be happy to know that Wipro has decided to expand in Bengal. They will be given 50 acres of land and it will generate 10,000 jobs for youth. We have allotted 100 acres of land for the IT industry and it has all been booked. Now we are planning to give out another 100 acres for the IT industry.”

She also said Microsoft India is set to create an e-commerce platform that will connect six lakh weavers of the state. The tech giant had announced the launch of a new e-commerce platform for handloom weavers under its ‘Project ReWeave’, as part of its philanthropic initiative.

“This project will begin from Nadia district and help spur weavers’ income by 25 per cent,” Banerjee told reporters.

Advertising

The platform would help artisans connect directly with buyers, enabling them to expand to newer customers and markets, she said.

The e-marketplace would help sell to a broad set of customers, support weavers in increasing their income, while also reviving traditional forgotten Indian art, Microsoft India said.

Banerjee also said Microsoft will undertake the ‘Project Sangam’ here, which seeks to empower municipal functionaries to run community training courses.

Besides, the company, in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), has curated a special curriculum in ‘CAD and Colour for Handloom Weaving’ to provide digital training in handloom design.

She further emphasised the need to protect the environment and highlighted the steps taken by the state government towards this goal.

“We had a successful campaign of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’. After the campaign, the number of accidents have come down. Today we have initiated the ‘Save Green Stay Clean’ campaign, which will also be taken to block level,” said Banerjee.

“In the last eight years, we have planted saplings in 6.7 lakh bighas. In 2011, the forest cover in the state was 14.64 per cent. In 2019, the forest cover is 18.98 per cent. According to our Sabuj Sathi scheme, we give a sapling to the parents after a baby is born,” said the chief minister.

She also asked the forest department to involve the Durga Puja committees and schools in the environment campaign.

“One should involve the Puja committees and schools. It should be made compulsory for students to plant saplings in all schools,” said Banerjee.

With PTI inputs