Will work to realise Mamata’s dream, say new ministers after taking charge

Newly inducted members in the West Bengal Cabinet and some of the ministers who were assigned new portfolios took charge on Thursday, asserting that they will work to realise the dream of Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

In her first Cabinet reshuffle since her party came to power for the third term in the last year’s Assembly elections, Banerjee on Wednesday had inducted eight new faces, including former BJP MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo, and dropped four from the council of ministers. Those dropped are Paresh Adhikary, Soumen Mahapatra, Ratna De Nag and Humayun Kabir.

The reshuffle came days after the TMC supremo sacked senior minister Partha Chatterjee and suspended him from the party following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the school jobs scam and seizures of more than Rs 50 crore in cash from the flats of his close associate.

In a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Governor La Ganesan administered the oath to five Cabinet-rank ministers, two ministers of state (MoSes) with independent charge and two ministers of state.

Babul Supriyo, Udayan Guha, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty and Pradip Mazumdar were sworn in as Cabinet ministers, Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as MoS.

Biplab Ray Chowdhury was sworn in as MoS (independent charge) along with Birbhaha Hansda, who has been elevated from the MoS rank.

After the Cabinet rejig, Shashi Panja got the portfolio of Industry and Commerce which was under Partha Chatterjee along with the Women and Child Development Department that she headed earlier also.

Panja said on Thursday, “I had a long meeting with officers to understand the working of the department. CM Mamata Banerjee is special focussing on industrial development of the state and she formed Industrial Promotional Board under her chairmanship. So, I have to work hard and continue the process of the state’s industrialisation.”

Among the new ministers, Snehashish Chakraborty got the charge of the Transport Department which previously was with Firhad Hakim.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“We have some financial problems as the Central government has not paid our dues. We have to work despite this constraint. In the transport sector, the main challenge is a huge increase in prices of fuels. But we cannot increase the fares. I have to prepare a roadmap with my officials,” Snehashish said after assuming charge.

Supriya also got the charge of the Information Technology and Tourism departments. He said, “On August 3 last year, I was depressed but you can see me this time. Mamata didi and Abhishek always motivated me. I will do my best.”

Partha Bhowmik, a young face in the cabinet, said, “I have done whatever responsibility Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have assigned to me. I will continue to do whatever they ask me to do in future also.”