Will support TMC, CPM to form boards in hung panchayats: Malda Congress

In a bid to stop the BJP from forming panchayat boards in the district, the Congress leadership in Malda has extended its support to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in hung gram panchayats. Mausam Noor, a local Congress MP, has issued a whip in this regard for her party workers in the district and said they will also extend their help to CPM to form boards where the TMC does not enjoy single majority.

At present, there are around 146 hung gram panchayats in Malda district.

“We have taken a clear stand that we will extend our cooperation to TMC and CPM in forming gram panchayat boards having a hung situation in a bid to stop the communal force from gaining strength here. We are forming panchayat boards in places where we have the single majority. However, in places where the CPM and TMC are seeking our support, we will extend our cooperation. Our aim is clear; that we have to stop the BJP keeping 2019 Lok Sabha polls in mind. A grand alliance has been planned against BJP for 2019. After receiving directions from our party high command, we are working in that direction,” Noor said.

Another Malda Congress MP, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, has also signed the whip which was issued by Noor under the Malda District Congress Committee letterhead.

While TMC welcomed the move, the state Congress leadership said they were not informed about the move.

“We welcome this decision. They could have done it earlier. However, to stop the BJP, such an initiative should be taken up in other places as well,” said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “We are not aware of this. They took the decision without even informing the party high command.”

“It is clear from this that the Congress wants to retain its MP seats from Malda, that is why they want to form panchayat boards in that district by any means. The bottomline is that they are scared to see the rise of BJP in West Bengal,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

