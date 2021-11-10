Will step up stir for fuel price cut: BJP

FOR THE second consecutive day, the BJP on Tuesday organised a protest in the state demanding that the state government reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) to bring down petrol and diesel prices. Party workers and leaders took out a rally in Maniktala in north Kolkata and protested in front of petrol pumps. State BJP president Sukanta Majumder said the party would intensify its movement if the state government does not pay heed to their demand.

“If the Uttar Pradesh government can reduce taxes on fuel, why can’t the West Bengal government do so? Why won’t people of Bengal not get the relief that the people in UP are getting? If the state government does not reduce taxes on fuel, we will intensify our agitation and if needed will take out a march to Nabanna. In the coming days, BJP workers will take out rallies across the state,” said Majumder.

The party said it would take out rallies across the state till November 13 over this issue.

On Monday, BJP workers and leaders clashed with the police after they were stopped from taking out a rally demanding a slash in taxes levied by the Mamata Banerjee government on fuel prices.

On the eve of Diwali, the Centre announced a reduction in central levies on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and diesel by Rs 10 a litre. Till now, over 20 states and Union territories have undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT.