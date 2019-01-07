West Bengal: Will resist if govt tries to foil shutdown, say trade unions

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Sunday said it would put up resistance if the state government makes attempts to foil its proposed bandh on January 8 and 9. The announcement came a day after attendance in government offices was made mandatory on bandh days.

The central trade unions have called for a two-day nationwide general strike on January 8 and 9 against alleged repressive policies adopted by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

The charter of demands includes minimum wage, universal social security, workers’ status, including pay and facilities for the scheme workers, and privatisation of public and government organisations.

EXPLAINED Govt, Opposition headed for another showdown?

CITU state president Subhas Mukherjee on Sunday said that their workers will be on the streets to resist any attempt by the state government to foil the shutdown.

“The state government has felt that the bandh will be successful this time and that’s why they are making attempts to foil it. The TMC has never spoken in favour of the people. If they try to foil the strike, we will definitely resist it. This time the bandh will be successful,” Mukherjee said.

CITU state secretary Anadi Sahoo said that they have asked the state education minister, Partha Chatterjee, to reschedule examinations scheduled on those two days.

“We have requested the state education minister to reschedule examinations in view of our strike. We will be on the streets to make it successful and we don’t want any candidate to face problems. We strongly condemn the way the state government has made attendance mandatory on those days in government offices. Instead it should have supported our strike as it is against the central government policies,” said Sahoo.

The TMC, however, said the Opposition does not look at the interest of the people and therefore has called the strike to cause them inconvenience.

“While one party resorts to politics of observing strikes, another takes to religious politics. Instead of calling the strike, they (central trade unions) could have reached out to people with their demands. By calling the strike, they have made it clear that they do not work for the people. We will urge people to maintain normalcy and open their establishments. The administration will stand by them and give them protection. Schools and colleges will remain open and examinations will be held as scheduled. We will also ask government workers to attend their respective offices,” Chatterjee said.