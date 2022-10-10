scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Will replace 75% office-bearers from TMC in my segment: MLA

The MLA's statement is seen as a dig at former block president Mohammad Azharuddin.

The MLA's statement is seen as a dig at former block president Mohammad Azharuddin.

His remarks at a Vijaya Sammilani function in the Salar area brought internal factionalism in the state's ruling party in Murshidabad district.

Trinamool Congress’ (TMC)’s Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir said that he would remove 75% of block-level party office-bearers in his constituency from their positions to pave way for the inclusion of young and new faces.

His remarks at a Vijaya Sammilani function in the Salar area brought internal factionalism in the state’s ruling party in Murshidabad district.

The MLA’s statement is seen as a dig at former block president Mohammad Azharuddin.

“I was a frontline leader of the Congress from 2005 to 2012. Those who used to sit on third benches of TMC are now showing their teeth. I would like to tell them that I will not say anything when I show my power. I will chase them away from Bahrampur  that their mentors will also leave this area,” he said.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 01:17:40 am
Murder of 21-year-old in Mograhat: Girl’s family wiped out evidence, say police

