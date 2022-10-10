Will replace 75% office-bearers from TMC in my segment: MLA

Trinamool Congress’ (TMC)’s Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir said that he would remove 75% of block-level party office-bearers in his constituency from their positions to pave way for the inclusion of young and new faces.

His remarks at a Vijaya Sammilani function in the Salar area brought internal factionalism in the state’s ruling party in Murshidabad district.

The MLA’s statement is seen as a dig at former block president Mohammad Azharuddin.

“I was a frontline leader of the Congress from 2005 to 2012. Those who used to sit on third benches of TMC are now showing their teeth. I would like to tell them that I will not say anything when I show my power. I will chase them away from Bahrampur that their mentors will also leave this area,” he said.