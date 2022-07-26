I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

July 26, 2022 10:20:37 am
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who recently lost the presidential poll as an opposition candidate, on Tuesday said he will not join any other political party and remain “independent”.
Sinha, 84, also said he is yet to decide on what role he wants to play in public life going ahead.
“I will remain independent and will not join any other party,” Sinha, who had quit as Trinamool Congress national vice-president ahead of the presidential election, told PTI.
Sinha was the joint nominee of non-BJP parties, including the Congress and the TMC.
Subscriber Only Stories
NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, who won the presidential poll, took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.
Asked if he is in touch with the TMC leadership, Sinha replied in the negative.
“Nobody has spoken to me; I have not spoken to anyone,” he said, adding, he has been in contact with a TMC leader on a “personal basis”.
“I have to see what role I will play (in public life), how active I will be. I am 84 now, so these are issues; I have to see how long I can carry on,” the former finance minister said.
Sinha, a bitter critic of the BJP, had joined the TMC in March 2021, days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.
He had quit the saffron party in 2018.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Latest News
Uddhav Thackeray likens Sena rebels to ‘rotten leaves’, says let there be polls to decide whom people support
Pune Inc: With a new initiative, city design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces
Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students’ farewell party
No final plan to protect Western Ghats till expert panel gives clearance, says Karnataka CM Bommai
CBSE 10th, 12th result rechecking facility opens today; all you need to know
Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor: ‘Film industry needs more ensemble films’
This iron-rich recipe is ‘good for pregnant women and lactating mothers’
Share Market Today: Sensex slips over 300 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 16,550-mark; IT, FMCG stocks weigh
‘Brothel’ row: Warrant issued for arrest of Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard Marak, say police
Government warns Apple Watch users of security flow: Here’s what to do
PM Modi won’t attend Karnataka BJP government anniversary, Nadda to come, says CM Bommai
Kartik Aaryan reveals what he said to Shah Rukh Khan in viral video