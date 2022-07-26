scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

Sinha, 84, also said he is yet to decide on what role he wants to play in public life going ahead.

By: PTI |
July 26, 2022 10:20:37 am
Opposition parties' Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha arrives for a meeting with Congress leaders, in Ranchi, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI)

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who recently lost the presidential poll as an opposition candidate, on Tuesday said he will not join any other political party and remain “independent”.

Sinha, 84, also said he is yet to decide on what role he wants to play in public life going ahead.

“I will remain independent and will not join any other party,” Sinha, who had quit as Trinamool Congress national vice-president ahead of the presidential election, told PTI.

Sinha was the joint nominee of non-BJP parties, including the Congress and the TMC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, who won the presidential poll, took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.
Asked if he is in touch with the TMC leadership, Sinha replied in the negative.

“Nobody has spoken to me; I have not spoken to anyone,” he said, adding, he has been in contact with a TMC leader on a “personal basis”.
“I have to see what role I will play (in public life), how active I will be. I am 84 now, so these are issues; I have to see how long I can carry on,” the former finance minister said.

More from Kolkata

Sinha, a bitter critic of the BJP, had joined the TMC in March 2021, days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.
He had quit the saffron party in 2018.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Compare and contrast

How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face
Brothel row

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Rs 100 crore demanded

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
In Mumbai

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement