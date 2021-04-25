Will move top court against Election Commission observers, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that three special observers of the Election Commission were ordering police officers to detain Trinamool Congress workers during polling hours, and added that after the polls she would approach the Supreme Court against the poll panel.

In an address to party workers at Gitanjali auditorium in Birbhum district’s Bolpur city, Banerjee said she would not be silenced and displayed transcripts of purported WhatsApp chats between the EC officials and district administrators.

“These officials are giving orders to detain our men on the night before the polls and keep them in custody till 4 pm. This WhatsApp conversation has been given to me by people in BJP,” Banerjee claimed.

The chief minister objected to the observers allegedly describing TMC leaders as goons in the purported chats. “They are saying that TMC goons are not allowing BJP workers to vote. They are basically working for the BJP. We will go to Supreme Court against this and appeal for neutral conduct of elections. These observers are describing Trinamool workers as trouble makers,” she said.