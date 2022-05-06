Will hold meets with TMC’s booth-level leaders, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will start holding meetings of Trinamool Congress (TMC) booth-level leaders alongside district-level administrative review meetings. This is for the first time that she will hold meetings with booth-level leaders of the party. The CM announced this after the party’s national executive meeting with a view to getting feedback from the grassroots-level leadership ahead of the panchayet elections in the state.

The TMC supremo also made changes in the party’s disciplinary committee by including Subrata Bakshi in place of Partha Chatterjee. A senior party leader said, “Since Partha’s image was tarnished in the wake of the School Service Commission (SSC) scam, the CM decided to exclude him from the disciplinary committee.” After the meeting Banerjee said, “The first administrative review meeting will take place at Midnapore Paschim. On May 11, a party organisational meeting will be held at Midnapore town’ where party workers will be in attendance. Then I will be visiting Jhargram the same day for another round of review meeting. On May 12, we will have another party organisational meeting at Jhargram.”

She added, “We will be taking suggestions from party workers from the block and district level till May 20. We will reconstitute all the committees, including the frontal organisation. The process of reconstituting committees will begin after May 20.”

West Bengal, she claimed, is on the path of development. “We need to reach out to people and inform them about the state’s growth. For this, we will start a programme in districts, municipalities and panchayats where exhibitions, melas and other activities will take place. This will be done across Bengal from May 5 to June 5. We will also be celebrating Rabindra Jayanti across the state. Similar programmes will be held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of writer Nazrul Islam on May 26.”