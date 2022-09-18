scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Will go ahead with September 20 rally even if police deny nod, say SFI & DYFI

The rally will be organised to protest against the TMC government in the state, demanding justice over “corruption”.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said, “We will not give permission for this [September 20] rally because it could lead to traffic snarls and law and order problems.” (Representational/FIle)

THE CPM’s youth and student organisations, DYFI and SFI, on Saturday claimed that they would organise their proposed ‘Insaaf Sabha’ rally at Dharmatala itself on September 20 even if the Kolkata Police do not give permission.

The rally will be organised to protest against the TMC government in the state, demanding justice over “corruption”. The two organisations urged the common public to participate in the rally against the “rampant corruption of ministers and ruling party leaders.” DYFI state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee said the rally would be held near the spot where the TMC organises its annual flagship Martyrs’ Day event on July 21.

“The ‘Insaaf Sabha’ will be held with focus on three issues. Demand of transparent recruitment in government jobs, demand of justice for [student leader] Anis Khan and lastly, against corruption,” Mukherjee said.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said, “We will not give permission for this [September 20] rally because it could lead to traffic snarls and law and order problems.”

However, a senior DYFI leader said, “We will not bother whether the police will give permission or not, people will gather there for ‘Insaaf’[Justice].”

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 03:02:20 am
