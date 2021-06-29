Will ensure CAG-led audit into GTA accounts, says Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he would ensure a CAG-monitored audit in Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) accounts to hold its board members accountable for alleged financial irregularities.

Before leaving for Kolkata after wrapping up his visit to the north Bengal districts, Dhankhar said: “Very serious complaints were made by several delegations, representatives of the people and in general about the GTA, which has been labelled as a den of corruption and inefficiency. In spite of (getting) crores and crores of rupees, there has been no matching development. Unfortunately, since 2017, there has been no elected body. This is a decimation of democracy.”

“While thousands of crores were given to GTA, there has been no audit. As Governor under the Act, I have power and authority and I will ensure that there is a full and special audit by the CAG of GTA accounts so that those were in the board of administrators are held duly accountable,” he added.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) is an autonomous district council for the Darjeeling and Kalimpong areas of West Bengal. The GTA was formed in 2012 to replace the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council, which was formed in 1988 and administered the Darjeeling hills for 23 years. GTA presently consists of three hill subdivisions Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik, some areas of Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district and the whole of Kalimpong district under its authority.