Will do whatever needed to ensure Bengal elections are peaceful: Dhankhar

Dhankhar also appealed to the police and the state administration to set an example by conducting free-and-fair elections. (File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday assured the people of Bengal that he would do “whatever needed” to ensure that the 2021 Assembly polls are conducted peacefully and fairly in the state.

“We must change the image of Bengal. The past image of the state, known for violence and clashes during polls should be challenged. The police and administration must neutrally work hand in hand,” he said after praying in the Swaminarayan Mandir in Kolkata’s Joka locality.

“I prayed for the harmony of the people of our state. As per the constitution, keeping my duties in mind, I will do everything to ensure a peaceful election,” the governor told reporters.

Dhankhar also appealed to the police and the state administration to set an example by conducting free-and-fair elections. “In a democracy, people must have the right to vote without fear. 2021 elections are going to be a great opportunity to change the image of Bengal,” he added.

The governor said West Bengal was a cultural hub and an epicentre of everything good in life. “Let’s motivate people and join hands in making the election of Bengal peaceful. Let it be conducted fairly. I will do whatever is needed to facilitate peaceful and fair polls in the state. I am giving my word as the governor,” he added.

In response, state education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “Elections in Bengal have largely been peaceful. He is acting in a partisan manner, it has been proved by all that he said.”