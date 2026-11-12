‘Will discuss land issues with tribals’: CM Suvendu announces plans for industries in Bankura, Purulia

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced plans to develop industries in Purulia and Bankura, while assuring that industrialisation in the Jangalmahal region would be environment-friendly. Jangalmahal is the southwestern forested part of the state.

Adhikari made the announcement while addressing a tribal gathering at the Bandna Parab celebration at Birsa Munda Memorial College in Raipur, Bankura. This was his fourth visit to the tribal district since taking charge as Chief Minister nearly six months ago.

Assuring that the government will buy land only from those wishing to voluntarily sell it, Adhikari said the aim was to ensure youths from the Jangalmahal region do not need to migrate to other states in search of work. He said the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation will purchase land for the same in Bankura and Purulia at a fair price.

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“We will not allow anyone to lay hands on any hills or forests. It is our responsibility to protect rivers, water, and forests. Nature is our mother. We worship nature… We will set up environment-friendly industries here on government land, so the environment is not polluted in any way,” Adhikari said, while addressing Kurmi community leader Ajit Mahato, who was also present at the event.

Referring to the tribal populations, Adhikari said, “These are the original inhabitants of Jangalmahal. Their development must be considered. Today, I have come to you as a relative. I will not allow anyone to interfere with the hills and forests. The tribal people and original inhabitants here worship nature. I will not allow their sentiments to be hurt. I am saying this clearly… The government will decide, in consultation with all of you, how we will acquire land for this purpose.”

Adding that he will hold discussions on land issues with the tribal communities in Purulia on November 15, Adhikari said, “I will bring all the social organisations here under one umbrella. I will hold discussions with the organisations of the Bauri, Bagdi, Kurmi, and Rajbanshi communities to decide how things can be done. I will discuss land issues (with them). The previous government created all kinds of divisions—Bauri versus Bagdi, Kurmi versus Mahato. That politics of division and appeasement will no longer continue.”

“Everyone will be brought under one framework of development. This government is not mine, nor is it the BJP’s; it is your government. You have rights, and you will secure them,” the chief minister assured.

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The chief minister is also expected to visit Silda and Belpahari in Jhargram district on November 15 and 21, respectively.

Jobs, adivasi university, & more

The Chief Minister said the remaining development work in Jangalmahal will continue. He said that alongside Jhargram, an adivasi university will also be established in Bankura, for which the state government has already inspected land.

Slamming the previous TMC government, Suvendu said the Paschimanchal Unnayan Parishad spent only Rs 6 crore during the last fiscal year. In just these few months, the new government will spend Rs 1,200 crore from the same budget, he said, while assuring that the allocation for other development boards in Bankura has also been increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore.

He also alleged that the previous Trinamool and Left governments neglected the region, claiming that Jangalmahal’s indigenous and local communities were deprived of various benefits in the past.

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The chief minister claimed that more than 18 lakh people in Bankura have already come under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Besides, he announced that 2,95,082 more houses will be constructed under the housing scheme in the district, the second installment of funds for which would be released to over 7 lakh beneficiaries on Friday.

Speaking about illegal mining, Adhikari said, “Illegal mining will not be allowed to continue. Steps will be taken to bring the mines under regulation so the price of sand does not rise.”

The Chief Minister also gave assurances regarding jobs. He claimed that 11,000 jobs have already been created in the police force, and arrangements for one lakh jobs would be made within a year.

Concluding his address, Adhikari said, “I am your friend. I give you my word, I will spare no effort in the development of Jangalmahal.”