scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Will corner TMC govt over graft: BJP after legislative party meet

A senior BJP MLA said, “This government is a failure and we will try to prove that in this Assembly session. The TMC government is facing serious allegations of corruption. It also has no funds to implement welfare schemes.”

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal BJP, TMC, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsLeader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari during a press conference at the Assembly press corner in Kolkata on Wednesday.

LEADER OF Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday convened a meeting of the BJP legislative party. According to sources in the party, its MLAs have decided to sharpen their voices against the TMC government in the state over “corruption.”

The meeting was held before Governor CV Ananda Bose’s address in the Assembly.

A senior BJP MLA said, “This government is a failure and we will try to prove that in this Assembly session. The TMC government is facing serious allegations of corruption. It also has no funds to implement welfare schemes.”

However, Adhikari and other BJP leaders declined to comment on the meeting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...

The BJP also is preparing to raise their voice against the recent arrest of ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui. A senior BJP leader said, “Naushad is not our ally and we do not support his politics. But the manner in which he was arrested is unprecedented.

More from Kolkata

This [arrest] is dangerous for democracy.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 00:57 IST
Next Story

33-year-old builder found dead in Taljai forest

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close