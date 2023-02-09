Will corner TMC govt over graft: BJP after legislative party meet

LEADER OF Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday convened a meeting of the BJP legislative party. According to sources in the party, its MLAs have decided to sharpen their voices against the TMC government in the state over “corruption.”

The meeting was held before Governor CV Ananda Bose’s address in the Assembly.

A senior BJP MLA said, “This government is a failure and we will try to prove that in this Assembly session. The TMC government is facing serious allegations of corruption. It also has no funds to implement welfare schemes.”

However, Adhikari and other BJP leaders declined to comment on the meeting.

The BJP also is preparing to raise their voice against the recent arrest of ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui. A senior BJP leader said, “Naushad is not our ally and we do not support his politics. But the manner in which he was arrested is unprecedented.

This [arrest] is dangerous for democracy.”