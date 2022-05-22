Will challenge HC order: Alorani Sarkar

A day after the Calcutta High Court rejected her election petition on the grounds that she has dual citizenship and cannot declare herself as Indian as the country’s law does not allow it, TMC leader Alorani Sarkar on Saturday said she would challenge the order.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The single bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri on Friday said that Sarkar could not declare herself a citizen of this country as she had ner name on the voters’ list in Bangladesh. Rejecting the petition, Justice Chaudhuri also directed the Election Commission to take necessary actions against the petitioner depending on the current status of her citizenship. The court directed the Registrar General to send a copy of the order to the EC. In a video message on Saturday, Sarkar said, “False documents were produced at the court from the defendant of the case. This led to the issue of a wrong order by the court. I am very much a citizen of this country. After Independence (1947), all my family members came here (West Bengal) and bought the land where houses were set up. I was born in Hooghly district’s Baidyabati in 1969. My family could not sell their properties in Bangladesh. That’s why there could be some misinformation. I will discuss the matter with my lawyer. I will move to the division bench of the court to challenge the order.”

Alorani Sarkar was the TMC candidate from the Bangaon Dakshin Assembly constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls. After losing the election by a margin of 2,004 votes to BJP candidate Swapan Majumdar, Sarkar filed an election petition at the Calcutta High Court. She had also unsuccessfully contested the 2016 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari took a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress, saying the “TMC have outdone themselves” by fielding Alorani Sarkar, a Bangladeshi citizen, as a candidate from Bangaon Dakshin Assembly seat. “The Hon’ble Calcutta High Court rejected the petition today. Want to know why? Her name is registered as a voter in the electoral rolls of Bangladesh. Yes, you read that right. She is a Bangladeshi citizen. TMC has outdone themselves this time !!!” Adhikari said in a tweet.

“TMC leaders are known for helping illegal Bangladeshi immigrants settle in WB & getting hold of Voter Identity cards to increase their voter base. But selecting a candidate who isn’t even an Indian is unprecedented. Waiting for @ECISVEEP to take action after receiving this Order,” added Adhikari in another tweet.

“TMC is guilty of violating Sub-section 5 of Section 29A of The Representation of People’s Act. Trying to get a foreign National elected, they failed to bear allegiance to the Constitution of India by compromising the sovereignty, unity & integrity of India,” wrote Adhikari on Twitter.

“In 2021 WB Assembly Elections, Swapan Majumdar of @BJP4Bengal won the Bongaon Dakshin Assembly seat by defeating Alo Rani Sarkar of @AITCofficial. Not satisfied with the result the AITC candidate, just like her supreme leader, filed an Election Petition challenging the result,” claimed Adhikari.

“Shouldn’t the registration of such a political party be cancelled? @ECISVEEP @CEOWestBengal @AmitShah @HMOIndia @jdhankhar1,” added Adhikari.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen slammed the BJP leader for making such statements. “TMC has not done any unethical work. She was made a party candidate following every norm. Does he mean to say that the Election Commission is not aware of its rules? Then how did the poll panel approve her candidature?” Sen asked.