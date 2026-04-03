Will camp in Bengal for 15 days… people waiting for parivartan, says Shah

Asserting that the people of West Bengal are “waiting for parivartan” (change), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that he would camp in the state for 15 days.

Before leading a roadshow in Kolkata in support of BJP candidates, including Suvendu Adhikari who is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, Shah said, “I will stay in West Bengal for 15 days. I will get a lot of time to speak to you all. I have come today for the nomination of four candidates, especially for Suvendu Adhikari”.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and three other BJP candidates — Shatorupa, who is contesting from Ballygunge; Swapan Dasgupta, who is contesting from Rashbehari; and Santosh Pathak from Chowranghee accompanied Shah at the roadshow.

Hitting out at the TMC government in the state, Shah said, “Before elections, I have toured Bengal. Across the corners of the state, everywhere there was one voice… ‘say bye bye to Mamata Banerjee government’. Today the people of West Bengal are tired of the TMC goons, infiltration, unemployment, record breaking corruption… security of women is also in question. The people of Bengal are demanding that there should be parivartan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Once BJP comes to power, the borders of Bengal would be sealed and each and every infiltrator will be identified and removed. We will make Sonar Bangla.West Bengal is waiting for change,” he added.

Making an appeal to the voters of Bhabanipur, the Union Minister said: “ I appeal to the brothers and sisters of Bhabanipur… the entire Bengal is ready to bid farewell to Mamata Banerjee, but the responsibility of bringing change in the whole state lies in your hands. The matter is simple — seat by seat we will win, we will reach 170 seats, and then change will happen, right? But I have a shortcut: If Bhabanipur voters ensure victory in just one seat, then change will happen automatically.”

According to Shah, Adhikari only wanted to contest from Nandigram but it was he who asked the former TMC leader to contest in Bhabanipur also and “defeat Mamata in her own constituency”.

Story continues below this ad

“Suvendu wanted to fight from Nandigram but I told him that we have to go to Mamata Banerjee’s bastion and defeat her there. She will lose Bengal and Bhabanipur”.

According to Shah the “only way out to make West Bengal free of corruption, syndicate raj and infiltration is if the BJP comes to power”. He led the roadshow from Hazra More till Survey building with the party’s “Paltano Dorkar, Chai BJP Sarkar” (change is required, need BJP government) playing to the beats of drums.

The party supporters were seen dancing during the roadshow even as Amit Shah, BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya, Adhikari and the other candidates standing atop an open-hood, flower-decked truck fitted with giant BJP cut-outs and lotus symbols waved at the onlookers.

Later in the day, BJP and TMC supporters had a heated face-off as the rally was going to cross the CM’s residence in Kalighat. Before crossing that area, Shah along with the BJP candidates got down from the truck and got into the cars and left for Survey building. According to sources, supporters of both the BJP and TMC continued to engage in a verbal duel.

Story continues below this ad

While BJP supporters shouted ‘Jai Shree Ram’, TMC supporters shouted ‘Joy Bangla’. Both sides shouted “thief thief” at each other. The TMC candidates also waved black flags during the BJP’s roadshow while the police stood as a barrier between the two parties to prevent any untoward incident.

A BJP supporter told The Indian Express, “This is their area so they are shouting but this time we will defeat them here only”. Meanwhile a TMC supporter said, “These people will go after the elections but our Didi will stay here and look after us.”

‘Stay as long as you like, and enjoy fish delicacies’: TMC mocks Shah

Kolkata: The TMC on Thursday sought to turn Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that he would spend 15 days in West Bengal during the poll campaign into a culinary jibe, advising him to use the opportunity to enjoy the state’s signature dishes.

In a post on X soon after Shah declared that he would remain in the state for a fortnight, the ruling party said Bengal “welcomes tourists with open arms”, while dismissing his visit as little more than political tourism. “@AmitShah has announced his decision to spend 15 days in Bengal. Good. Bengal welcomes tourists with open arms. Stay for as long as you like. And do not miss out on some of our finest delicacies. We highly recommend: Muri Ghonto, Pabda Macher Jhal, Ilish Bhapa, Chingri Malai Curry, Bhetki Paturi, Kosha Mangsho. Have a pleasant stay!” the AITC said.

Story continues below this ad

The episode also brought into focus the politics of food. TMC has increasingly Bengal’s “food culture” in response to alleged attempts by the BJP to impose a more homogenised, north Indian and vegetarian cultural template on the state. PTI