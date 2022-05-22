Will boycott meeting with CM, Speaker today if norms not followed: Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday threatened to boycott the meeting — scheduled to be attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee to discuss the appointments of the state human rights commission, Lokayukta and state information commissioner on Monday — “if proper norms” were not followed.

Earlier this week, state home secretary BP Gopalika sent a letter to Adhikari, requesting him to attend the meeting. Notably, Adhikari was asked to attend the meeting on the recommendation of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. However, soon after receiving the letter, Adhikari wrote back asking the state government to meet some of his conditions before he attends the meeting.

“It is said that I have been invited to attend the meeting on Monday on the recommendation of the Governor. The state government cannot quote the Governor like this. I have asked them (the government) to send me documents and information regarding the meeting. If I don’t get those details, there is no question of attending the meeting,” Adhikari told reporters.

Adhikari further said the meeting was convened as the previous meeting over the same subject was held at the Speaker’s office without adhering to the norms.

“This time, if the meeting is held without considering the norms, like sending all documents and details of the list of candidates for the posts to the Leader of the Opposition, then I will not attend such an unconstitutional meeting,” he added. According to sources, the state government has so far not sent any documents to the Leader of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between BJP and TMC workers in the Bhagwanpur area of East Midnapore district after the BJP workers led by Adhikari staged a protest against the alleged post-Assembly poll violence and “injustice” faced by the victims and their families.

Police, however, soon brought the situation under control.