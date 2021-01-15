Wife of arrested Rose Valley group chairman arrested in connection with Ponzi scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley group chairman Gautam Kundu, in Kolkata on Friday in connection with its probe into the multi-crore chit fund scam.

“Yes, Subhra Kundu has been arrested,” confirmed a CBI source. Sources said the sleuths will take her to Bhubaneswar court on Saturday for production. She was apprehended by the CBI’s Economic Offences Wing. According to the central probe agency, she was sent a few notices to which the sleuths received no response. On Friday, the officers got a tip-off that she is in the city and a team from the Economic Offences Wing soon reached her South Kolkata house where she was placed under arrest.

The sleuths said that she was apprehended for her alleged role in the Ponzi scam.

It is alleged that Subhra Kundu had high-level contacts in the bureaucratic and political circles and the sleuths believe that she was running the show on behalf of her husband who is in jail. A source said that she is suspected to have siphoned off crores, raised through the scam, on her husband’s behalf.

The scam is under investigation by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Several prominent leaders of the Trinamool Congress, which is power in West Bengal, have been grilled, arrested and jailed in connection with the case. They include MP Sudip Bandopadhyay and departed former MP Tapas Pal, who were later granted bail.

The scam is reportedly the biggest in Bengal in terms of the money involved. In 2014, the Supreme Court asked the CBI to investigate the scam and the role of influential people in laundering depositor money.