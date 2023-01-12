scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Wife of panchayat member who tried to kill self says ‘living in fear’

In a complaint to the Bangaon SP, she alleged that her husband was being threatened by local pradhan for telling media that he collected money from villagers on his behalf

Dilip Das, a panchayat member of Malidah village in Boyra panchayat, had allegedly taken Rs 10,000 to 15,000 from around 50 villages at the behest of pradhan Asit Mondal, promising to include them in the list of PMAY beneficiaries. (Express Photo)
Nearly a week after a TMC panchayat member in North 24 Parganas allegedly consumed poison and was hospitalised, his wife has filed a complaint with the district police chief, alleging that her husband was threatened by local panchayat pradhan for telling the media that he collected money from the villagers on pradhan’s behalf in the Central government housing scheme – Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Dilip Das, a panchayat member of Malidah village in Boyra panchayat, had allegedly taken Rs 10,000 to 15,000 from around 50 villages at the behest of pradhan Asit Mondal, promising to include them in the list of PMAY beneficiaries.

“My husband did everything as per Asit Mondol. He took the money and gave it to the pradhan. However, no one in the village got the house. As a result, they were asking for their money back. But the pradhan was not giving money. Later, he informed party leaders and told the media… Since then, my husband was being threatened by Asit Mondal. We are afraid and cannot live in our house,” Manju Das, wife of the panchayat member said.

“Dilip was under pressure and tried to commit suicide by consuming poison,” she added.
In a written complaint to the Bangaon Superintendent of Police, she has sought protection.
Rejecting the charges, Asit Mondal said that Dilip Das tried to kill himself due to financial reasons. “Dilip has no contact with me. He has taken money from several people in the village. I don’t take any money. This is a totally false allegation,” Mondal said.

More from Kolkata

Dilip Das, meanwhile, has returned home after being discharged from the hospital.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 05:45 IST
