Congress Councillor murder case: Wife accuses TMC worker, cop of ‘threatening’ Kandu

A day after the Calcutta High Court handed over the Tapan Kandu murder case probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the victim’s family Tuesday released a new audio clip, alleging that a local TMC worker and a policeman were threatening and pressing Tapan, a Jhalda Municipality councillor who was shot dead on March 13, to join the Trinamool Congress.

The purported audio clip, claimed the victim’s family, has the recording of the TMC worker, Amal Kandu, having an argument with the Congress councillor and telling him that “eventually he would have to join Trinamool”. Sources privy to the victim’s family said the audio clip would be handed over to the CBI.

Tapan’s wife Purnima Kandu, meanwhile, yet again accused Jhalda police station inspector-in charge Sanjib Ghosh of “pressing her husband to join the Trinamool”.

“He (Tapan) was being threatened and forced to join the TMC. If a small party worker (referring to Amal Kandu) dares to call and threaten him (her husband), then imagine the pressure under which my husband was. He was also threatened and pressed by the inspector-in-charge of the Jhalda police station to join the TMC,” Purnima told the mediapersons.

She, however, expressed her satisfaction over the case being handed over to the CBI. “I hope to get justice, now. Otherwise, the SP had given a clean chit to the inspector-in charge, who is directly involved in the case and had threatened him (Tapan),” said Purnima, demanding the arrest of Ghosh.

Asked about the audio clip, Kandu told the local media that “though it’s his voice, it was recorded before the elections. Besides, it has no connection with the murder”.

Reacting to the family’s allegations, state general secretary of TMC and party spokesman Kunal Ghosh said, “Even if for a minute, I consider the audio clip is authentic, it is unfair to connect the recorded conversation with the murder. The special investigation team of the state police has almost solved the case and arrested the accused.”

Four persons have so far been arrested in this connection.

At a press conference, Purulia Superintendent of Police S Selva Murugan had given a clean chit to Ghosh, saying the councillor’s murder was the fallout of a family dispute.

On a plea filed by Purnima Kandu, a single bench of justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the murder case and directed the central agency to submit its report within 45 days.

Tapan was out on a walk with friends on March 13 when unidentified assailants shot him dead in Purulia district.