Why West Bengal CEO’s office on Kolkata’s Strand Road is out of bound for protesters

On Tuesday, clashes erupted between the BJP and TMC workers after a man was allegedly caught entering the CEO’s office with a bag full of "Form 6" (voter registration) applications.

Chaos erupted in central Kolkata on Wednesday as Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) protesters clashed with police near the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office at Strand Road, alleging voter list manipulation. The protest was sparked by allegations that valid voters’ names were being removed from rolls while “fake voters” were being included.

The demonstration turned violent as supporters tried to breach police barricades, sparking heated physical altercations. The unrest paralyzed Strand Road and Hare Street, stranding hundreds of Howrah-bound buses and private vehicles for hours.

The area has been a political hotspot for 48 hours.

In response to the escalating violence, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand issued an order imposing Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC).