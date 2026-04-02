Why West Bengal CEO’s office on Kolkata’s Strand Road is out of bound for protesters

Chaos erupted in central Kolkata on Wednesday as Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) protesters clashed with police near the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office at Strand Road, alleging voter list manipulation. The protest was sparked by allegations that valid voters’ names were being removed from rolls while “fake voters” were being included.
The demonstration turned violent as supporters tried to breach police barricades, sparking heated physical altercations. The unrest paralyzed Strand Road and Hare Street, stranding hundreds of Howrah-bound buses and private vehicles for hours.
The area has been a political hotspot for 48 hours.
In response to the escalating violence, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand issued an order imposing Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC).
The order specifically redefined the restricted boundaries to ensure the safety of the premises of the CEO’s office.
The official order stated: “Information has been received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place, which may result in large-scale disturbance of public tranquillity and breach of peace within the vicinity of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, located at Strand Road. In order to prevent disturbance of public tranquillity and breach of peace and to ensure the safety and security of the aforesaid premises. In order to prevent disturbance of public tranquillity and breach of peace and to ensure the safety and security of the aforesaid premises, it has become necessary to clarify and partially redefine the boundary notified under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, imposed vide Order No. 346 dated 23.03.2026. Now, therefore, the boundary notified under the said Order is hereby modified and partially redefined as follows: The boundary description “On the West by: Strand Road (the road being excluded)” shall be read and replaced as: “On the west by: The entire stretch of Strand Road, including both sides of its footpaths, from Strand Road & Koila Ghata Crossing up to Strand Road & Kiran Shankar Roy Road Crossing and the remaining portion of Strand Road shall be as per Order No. 346 dated 23.03.2026.”
On Tuesday, clashes erupted between the BJP and TMC workers after a man was allegedly caught entering the CEO’s office with a bag full of “Form 6” (voter registration) applications.
While the Election Commission clarified that individuals are free to submit claims, the police filed a suo motu case against the individual following an uproar by TMC-aligned Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
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The CEO’s office took to X (formerly Twitter) to share footage of a Beleghata Councilor allegedly gathering with “goons” late Tuesday night.
The EC asserted that “anti-social activities will not be tolerated” in its pursuit of free and fair elections.
CEO Manoj Agarwal stated that maintaining law and order is the primary responsibility of the local police. “If the police fail to perform their duty, the EC will take direct action,” Agarwal warned.
Following the statement, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand visited the CEO’s office to coordinate security measures and review the deployment of heavy police and central forces.
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Meanwhile, the blockade on Wednesday caused significant distress to commuters relying on Strand Road to reach Howrah Station.
“I have been sitting in this bus for nearly two hours. I have a train to catch at Howrah, and the traffic hasn’t moved an inch,” said Subir Das, a bank employee, adding, “Protesting is a right, but choking the entire city’s lifeline is just harassment for the common man.”
Another commuter, Priya Sharma, who was traveling for an interview said, “The heat and the gridlock are unbearable. Every time there is a political issue, it’s the office-goers who pay the price. Strand Road is a mess today.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More