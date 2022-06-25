Why no action against Adhikari after accused named him as beneficiary: TMC

Referring to a letter purportedly written by Sudipta Sen, the alleged main accused in the Saradha Ponzi “scam”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Friday alleged that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s name figured among those who “received financial favours from Saradha Group” and demanded his immediate arrest by the CBI.

Accompanied by senior party colleague and MLA Tapas Roy at a press conference here, Ghosh alleged that Adhikari joined the BJP only to save himself from the interrogation and wondered why central agencies never grilled him during their probe into the case.

The TMC leader alleged that according to Sen’s letter, Adhikari used to “blackmail him regularly and had extorted money from him”.

“The letter was sent to the hon’ble court earlier this month; we got the copy very recently. It lays bare the very fact that Suvendu Adhikari had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Saradha scam, despite not being associated with its various ventures in any way. The CBI should take cognisance of this letter. We wonder why it is not doing so,” said Ghosh, also an accused in the case.

Sen, the owner of the Saradha group, was arrested by the state police in 2014 after the scam surfaced.

During his production at a Howrah court on Friday, Sen reportedly told mediapersons that he had informed the court in detail about his letter.

According to sources, Sen had sent letters to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court through the Welfare Officer on the Prisoners’ Petition from the Presidency Jail, accusing several politicians, including Adhikari, of extorting money from him.

Referring to his own arrest in the connection with the scam, Ghosh, who spent several years in jail, said, “I was working with the company, but why Adhikari used to visit the office of the Sarada Group regularly?”

Roy claimed that Adhikari switched over to the BJP from TMC to escape interrogation and action by the central investigative agencies before the 2021 Assembly polls, and urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar “to act in an impartial manner” to ensure Adhikari gets interrogated in the wake of the letter written against him by the main accused of a major scam.

Meanwhile, several TMC leaders took to Twitter in support of Ghosh and Roy.

“At the behest of @BJP4India and the puppetry of the CBI, @SuvenduWB escaped investigation. Is this a new rule for CBI that BJP leaders will be exempted from any questioning while the Opposition will not be spared even an inch? #BJPSheltersCriminals,” wrote Child and Women welfare Minister Shashi Panja.

Another minister Sujit Bose wrote, “When there is STRONG EVIDENCE AGAINST @SuvenduWB for being deeply involved in the Sarada scam, why is the CBI not interrogating him? How is he getting a free pass? It’s really shocking how CBI is now simply a puppet of the @BJP4India!”

“Sarada chief admits that BJP’s @SuvenduWB had regularly taken money in scam. All washed away after joining Modi-Shah party,” wrote MC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, however, rejected all the allegations, saying, “People have not forgotten the role of Kunal Ghosh. This is a childish attempt by the TMC to divert attention from the embarrassment faced by it in the SSC scam. Everyone knows how TMC leaders are embroiled in several scams. They think that troubling Adhikari with such false charges will take the wind out of BJP’s sails as an opposition party, which seeks to unmask the corrupt, anti-people TMC. They are mistaken.”

