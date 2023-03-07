Why is CBI hesitating to act against CM in Saradha case: Suvendu in letter to Modi

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over alleged lack of lack of action by the CBI against those involved in the decade-old Saradha chit fund scam.

In the letter, the BJP MLA from Nandigram alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the biggest beneficiary of the scam but the central investigation agency was hesitating in acting against her because of the high post she holds.

The letter read, “The CBI was handed over the responsibility of the investigation, because it was a scam involving thousands of crores collected from the public because of the alleged patronage of people occupying high positions in the system.” He added, “The CBI was expected to nail the person occupying the highest position in the system. The person is none other than Mamata Banerjee who misused her position to become the biggest beneficiary of the chit fund scam.”

“Is this why the CBI is hesitant or has her post made them reluctant to act against her? Wasn’t it the primary reason for handing over the investigation to the central agency so that the high and mighty do not deter from it acting against them,” the BJP leader said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar supported Adhikari for raising the issue before the Prime Minister.

Slamming Adhikari, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Adhikari should think twice before throwing stones while living in a glasshouse. He was named by Saradha chief Sudipta Sen as one of the main beneficiaries. He was also named in the CBI FIR in the scam.”