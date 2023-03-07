scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Why is CBI hesitating to act against CM in Saradha case: Suvendu in letter to Modi

In the letter, the BJP MLA from Nandigram alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the biggest beneficiary of the scam but the central investigation agency was hesitating in acting against her because of the high post she holds.

Listen to this article
Why is CBI hesitating to act against CM in Saradha case: Suvendu in letter to Modi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over alleged lack of lack of action by the CBI against those involved in the decade-old Saradha chit fund scam.

In the letter, the BJP MLA from Nandigram alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the biggest beneficiary of the scam but the central investigation agency was hesitating in acting against her because of the high post she holds.

The letter read, “The CBI was handed over the responsibility of the investigation, because it was a scam involving thousands of crores collected from the public because of the alleged patronage of people occupying high positions in the system.” He added, “The CBI was expected to nail the person occupying the highest position in the system. The person is none other than Mamata Banerjee who misused her position to become the biggest beneficiary of the chit fund scam.”

“Is this why the CBI is hesitant or has her post made them reluctant to act against her? Wasn’t it the primary reason for handing over the investigation to the central agency so that the high and mighty do not deter from it acting against them,” the BJP leader said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar supported Adhikari for raising the issue before the Prime Minister.

Also Read
Siddiqui slams TMC govt over Koustav’s arrest: ‘I’m with him’
Scars of Norway nightmare yet to fade, say Sagarika’s parents
Adenovirus fears grow as 6 more kids die of acute respiratory infection i...
Cattle smuggling case: Asansol jail yet to hand over Anubrata to ED

Slamming Adhikari, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Adhikari should think twice before throwing stones while living in a glasshouse. He was named by Saradha chief Sudipta Sen as one of the main beneficiaries. He was also named in the CBI FIR in the scam.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 04:35 IST
Next Story

3 more jail officials held for ‘giving undue facilities’ to Mukhtar’s son

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close