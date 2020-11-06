Who will uproot whom: Mamata hits back at Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Taking exception to Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on “uprooting” the TMC government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked who would ultimately end up getting uprooted, given the rise in onion and potato prices in the country.

Shah had told BJP workers in Bankura: “I want to appeal to the people of Bengal to uproot the TMC government…” The state will go to polls within the next six months.

A few hours later, Banerjee responded: “They are saying they will uproot us from power. Prices of potatoes and onions are rising. When onions and potatoes are out of reach, who will uproot whom?” Mamata was addressing an administrative meeting.

The CM also raised the recent raids by Central agencies in the state. “The Centre and state have separate jurisdictions. You don’t cross your limit, and we won’t cross ours.”

