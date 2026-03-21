Who is Tapasi Mondal, TMC’s Haldia pick who retained seat despite party switches in two consecutive polls     

In Purba Medinipur district, considered a stronghold of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal has emerged as an outlier, crafting a political journey that was shaped less by ideological consistency and more by electoral gain.

Despite switching political affiliations over two consecutive state elections, the incumbent Haldia MLA has managed to hold on to her Assembly seat.

In 2016, representing the CPI(M) in Haldia, a SC-reserved seat, Mondal stood as a fierce critic of the ruling TMC and at a time when the Left was losing ground, she managed to secure a win by a significant margin of 21,000 votes, trouncing her primary opponent and TMC candidate Madhurima Mandal and positioning herself as the voice of the industrial worker.