Whatever happened inside Calcutta High Court was unprecedented, shocking: West Bengal Governor

At a function marking the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was standing beside Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, expressed concerns over the law and order situation in the state, including the recent unrest inside the High Court.

“Whatever happened in the High Court was unprecedented and shocking. If access to justice is obstructed then where’s democracy? If those who perform solemn duty in the temple of justice are cornered, it is not acceptable,” said Dhankhar. He was referring to the recent commotion at the Kolkata High Court outside the courtroom of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay by a section of advocates who forcibly tried to stop others from entering the courtroom.

Dhankhar was speaking to the media after paying floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at the West Bengal Assembly premises. He said that he is concerned and disturbed over the events that have taken place in the state in the last few days. While expressing concerns, he also alleged that criminal activities are on the rise in the state.

The governor added, “It gets very difficult for me when people say Bengal is the den of corruption. Now we see more incidents like crimes against women taking place (Hanskhali gangrape).”

“Those concerned with governance must see that the probe is fair. We can’t have a state that is known only for violence, gets into headlines for crimes against women, where bureaucracy is politicised and the preamble of the Constitution is disregarded,” said Dhankhar.

He also questioned why Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was allowed to use a red beacon vehicle. The Governor called it illegal and a violation of the law. He said he has informed the DGP about it. Mondal was seen using a red light vehicle in Kolkata last week. On the same day, the CBI had summoned him in a case related to his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling.

On Wednesday, the Governor also met Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and DGP Manoj Malviya and discussed measures to curb atrocities on women and how to improve the law and order situation.

“West Bengal has a lot of potential. We must focus on restoring the image of the state. We must work for the development of democracy. I have had fruitful meetings with the DGP and the Chief Secretary,” the Governor said.