What will people eat if you hike fuel prices daily: Mamata

Criticising the BJP-led central government for the “excessive hike” in fuel prices, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said if the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel are hiked every day, then what will people eat.

Addressing a government meeting in Darjeeling, she criticised the opposition BJP on the recent Bogtui issue. “Some people have been shouting and trying to malign the image of Bengal. They have no other work,” she said without naming the BJP.

“When elections come, a political party comes and goes away with votes, and there is no solution to the problems. We don’t need Delhi ka laddu, we want Darjeeling ka laddu,” she said.

Promising the development of Darjeeling and other hilly areas in the state, Mamata said, “Development will change Darjeeling and other hills of West Bengal within ten years if the hill people do not resort to violence.” On Monday, Mamata had held a meeting with leading local political parties in Darjeeling. Except for the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha, all political parties agreed to hold the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections.

“In the state, medical treatment is being provided through Swasthya Sathi Cards. Those who have not received it will get it soon. Besides, 21 lakh widows are being given allowances. In Darjeeling, no ‘patta’ of land was given for 20 years, but now we have started giving leases to everyone. GTA elections will be held very soon. There will be development in the hills in the next 10 years,” she said.

The CM announced to build 3.7 lakh houses for the hill people and promised another one million credit cards for the hill students for their higher education.