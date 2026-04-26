‘What Modi does in Delhi, Mamata does in Bengal’: Rahul says CM ‘opening the road’ for BJP

Says no ED, CBI cases against Mamata because she does not ‘directly’ fight BJP

Written by: Sweety Kumari
4 min readKolkataApr 26, 2026 04:33 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on mamata, Mamata Banerjee TMC, West Bengal BJP, West Bengal Assembly elections, West Bengal Assembly polls, Bengal BJP under pressure, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsLoP Rahul Gandhi in Serampore in Hooghly district, Saturday. (PTI)
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Narendra Modi government has filed several cases against him but not against Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, claiming this is because she does not “directly” fight the BJP.

Addressing a poll rally in Serampore in Hooghly district ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him for 55 hours over five consecutive days.

“For how many hours was Mamata Banerjee interrogated? There is no probe by the ED or the CBI against the Bengal chief minister because she does not fight the BJP directly,” he said.

Noting that he is out on bail at present, Gandhi said, “My house was taken away, my Lok Sabha membership was taken away, there are 36 cases against me. I travel to states like Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar every 10-15 days to fight the cases registered against me. I want to ask how many cases have been registered against Banerjee by Narendra Modi?”

Claiming that PM Modi steps up his attack on CM Banerjee only during the state elections, Gandhi said, “Let the Bengal elections end, Modi will not speak a word against Banerjee. He knows only the Congress can defeat the BJP and RSS and their ideology, not the TMC.”

Alleging that Banerjee did not do anything for the welfare and income generation of the people, the Raebareli MP pointed to the closed Hindustan Motors factory in nearby Hindmotor.

“Bengal used to be the centre of industry in the country, but first the Left Front and then the TMC destroyed everything,” he said.

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“If Narendra Modi indulges in corruption, then Mamata Banerjee is also not far behind,” Gandhi claimed.

He said that it was during the TMC government that the Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scams involving thousands of crores of rupees took place, and alleged that coal smuggling and illegal mining take place under the TMC rule state and that “goonda tax” is imposed on every activity in Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee is opening the road for the BJP in Bengal,” Gandhi said, claiming that had she worked for the people’s interests, the BJP would not have been able to make inroads in the state.

Speaking at a separate rally at Kolkata’s Shaheed Minar in support of 55 Congress candidates, Gandhi alleged that CM Banerjee is functioning in the state exactly the same way PM Modi is functioning in Delhi.

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“Mamata Banerjee is doing the exact things in Bengal that PM Narendra Modi is doing in Delhi,” Gandhi said.

Questioning the TMC government over unemployment, Gandhi said, “”Mamata Banerjee had promised five lakh jobs in 2021, but has anyone got employment?” he asked, maintaining that 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance in Bengal.

He also drew a direct parallel to 2014, alleging PM Modi had promised two crore jobs to the nation’s youth but failed to deliver.

“One has to have a relative in the TMC to get a job in Bengal, else he will not get any,” he said.

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He also alleged that atrocities on women have risen under the TMC rule, pointing to the rape and murder of the doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024.

At another meeting in Metiaburuz, Gandhi brought up the relationship between PM Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, claiming that Trump holds influence over the Prime Minister due to the “Epstein Files”. He also questioned why PM Modi avoided the issue when it was raised in the Lok Sabha.

Hitting back at Gandhi, Bengal minister Shashi Panja termed his remarks “irresponsible”, stating that TMC leaders are still receiving ED notices even during the elections.

She also questioned the Congress’s commitment to stopping the BJP, suggesting that if Congress had been effective, the BJP would not have won recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar.

 

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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