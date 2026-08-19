What killed Sheikh Mafik? CJP digs heels in over death of activist’s father as Bengal police decry ‘false claims’

A long way from Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janata Party’s new campaign, ‘School Thik Karo (Fix The Schools)’, is dogging another BJP government. The Suvendu Adhikari regime in West Bengal finds itself on the backfoot over the death of a 50-year-old soon after he was attacked by a group that was angry over his son’s visit to a local school to expose the conditions there.

Sheikh Abdul Hafiz, 25, who identifies himself as a CJP volunteer, had participated in the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi, and returned home about 20 days ago, after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister.

His father Sheikh Mohammed Mafik was assaulted on August 13, and died two days later. Police confirm the assault but deny it was the reason for Mafik’s death. Chief Minister Adhikari has denied the BJP had any role, saying the men who attacked Mafik were “criminals”.

Mafik’s wife Hasina Begum says Hafiz had been receiving “threats” from local BJP leaders since he returned from Jantar Mantar in late July. “They also threatened to kill him.”

Hafiz and Hasina Begum with their family (Express photo by Atri Mitra) Hafiz and Hasina Begum with their family (Express photo by Atri Mitra)

On August 13, in response to the CJP’s call to its followers to visit schools for a reality check, as part of its School Thik Karo campaign, Hafiz visited and made a video of Karisunda Pashimpara Primary School in his neighbourhood. “I asked the students and staff if they had any problems. I asked head teacher Kashinath Dey if there were difficulties with toilets or drinking water,” Hafiz says, adding that Dey asked him to come the next day.

Hafiz believes someone at the school tipped off the BJP. And the same night, at around 8.30 pm, a group of men, who he says were BJP workers, came to their house and attacked him. “They hit me with bamboo sticks and a crowbar, and abused me. When my parents rushed out, they thrashed them too. My father was hit as he tried to save me.”

Police said in a social media post that Mafik sustained only minor injuries in the attack “that required a single stitch”. And that later, on August 15 morning, “Mafik got self-admitted to Burdwan Medical College after experiencing severe blood pressure fluctuations. No life threatening injury was found by doctors who treated him. Sadly, Mafik passed away that night. Following his death, baseless and false claims began circulating online alleging that Mafik had died from a ‘brutal physical assault’.”

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The family’s two-room house in Karisunda village is down a muddy road and still under construction, with walls uncemented and floor unlaid. Mafik’s daughter Tania Khatun, younger to Hafiz by three years, says: “My father used to work as a labourer at a local bread factory and then started working in local shops. He saved every penny for our education and this house.”

Both Hafiz and Tania are graduates.

Investigating Officer in the assault case and Sub-Inspector of Indas Police Station Ayan Chandra Mahato said they had arrested eight people by day after Mafik’s death, including Sheikh Ajad, Srikanta Majhi, Rohit Majhi, Tinku Kerua, Santu Majhi, Prashanta Ruidas, Bablu Majhi and Astam Majhi. While Abani Majhi and Prashanta Majhi were absconding, the officer said, “our search operation is on”.

Sections of murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, criminal trespass and house-trespass, breach of peace, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, among others, have been slapped against the accused.

Mafik’s wife Hasina says police are trying to play down what happened. Pointing to the fact that two of the accused are still absconding, she says she fears for her children and herself.

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On Monday, a team of CJP and CPI(M) leaders visited Mafik’s family and demanded the arrest of all those within 10 days, plus a court-monitored probe into the conduct of personnel at Indas Police Station, alleging they had failed to help the family.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, who was part of the team, demanded security for the family. “If our demands are not met, we will gherao the district administration office and intensify our agitation,” the CPI(M) said.

Trinamool Congress supremo and former CM Mamata Banerjee spoke to the family over the phone, while Congress state president Shuvankar Sarkar visited them on Tuesday. The Congress has also questioned the role of police in the episode.

CM Adhikari has rejected claims that the BJP was behind Mafik’s death. “The incident has no link with politics. The culprits involved are all criminals,” he said on August 16.

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Hafiz says he was initially very disturbed about his father’s death, but was resolved now to “not retreat an inch”, “nor compromise in any way”, “until the education system is properly reformed”. “I talked with my mother. We decided that we will fight. We will fight for better education and for justice. I will not sit idle… If even one person joins our movement, that will be my success.”

The government offered them “compensation” soon after Mafik’s death, but Hafiz says he won’t accept it. “What I want is for the government to build a high-quality government school in my father’s name.”