What is the problem if someone else is LoP: Calcutta High Court on Sovandeb plea

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday questioned the practical implications of the dispute as it started hearing a petition filed by TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay challenging the Assembly Speaker’s decision to recognise Ritobrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

A division bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Ajoy Kumar Gupta asked, “What is the problem if someone else is made the LoP?”

Senior Advocate Kalyan Banerjee, appearing for Sovandeb, said, “These 80 MLAs won on the TMC symbol, under the leadership of the TMC and its organisation.”

The bench then sought to know whether any TMC MLA had protested against the selection of the LoP between May 9 and May 20, to which Banerjee said, “not until May 27”.