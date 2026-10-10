Church vandalised in West Bengal’s Nadia amid protest over alleged conversions

The alleged vandalism occurred at St Louis Catholic Church in Jalalkhali, Krishnanagar, where a prayer meeting was being held.

A Catholic church in West Bengal’s Nadia district was allegedly vandalised on Friday evening after a group of people gathered outside the premises claiming religious conversions were taking place there.

The incident at St Louis Catholic Church in Jalalkhali, Krishnanagar, occurred amid recent allegations of attacks on prayer meetings and Christian congregations in different parts of the state. The Indian Express has reported similar incidents in North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purba Bardhaman and Purba Medinipur districts.

“A complaint has been received and an investigation is on,” a senior police official at the Krishnanagar police directorate said.

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“We had a four-day prayer meeting programme and took permission from the police. However, on Friday evening, some people gathered outside the church and, using loudspeakers, claimed that conversions were going on,” Father Vincent George of St Louis Catholic Church said, speaking to Express over the phone. “Around 6 pm, people pelted stones, entered the church premises, vandalised the makeshift gates, and the glass cover of statues,” he added.