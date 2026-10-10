Church vandalised in West Bengal’s Nadia amid protest over alleged conversions

A Catholic church in West Bengal’s Nadia district was allegedly vandalised on Friday evening after a group of people gathered outside the premises claiming religious conversions were taking place there.
The incident at St Louis Catholic Church in Jalalkhali, Krishnanagar, occurred amid recent allegations of attacks on prayer meetings and Christian congregations in different parts of the state. The Indian Express has reported similar incidents in North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purba Bardhaman and Purba Medinipur districts.
“A complaint has been received and an investigation is on,” a senior police official at the Krishnanagar police directorate said.
“We had a four-day prayer meeting programme and took permission from the police. However, on Friday evening, some people gathered outside the church and, using loudspeakers, claimed that conversions were going on,” Father Vincent George of St Louis Catholic Church said, speaking to Express over the phone. “Around 6 pm, people pelted stones, entered the church premises, vandalised the makeshift gates, and the glass cover of statues,” he added.
Following the alleged vandalism, Christian community leaders attempted to block the road in front of the church, leading to a scuffle with the protesters. Meanwhile, the police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Later a complaint was lodged at the Kotwali police station. “We have stopped our programme,” Father George said. “We don’t want such incidents to be repeated.”
Christian community leader Herod Mullick, the founder of Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (Bengal Christian Council), said such incidents were happening frequently in different parts of the state. “We call upon the administration and local authorities to launch an immediate, impartial investigation, maintain law and order, and swiftly apprehend and book all the miscreants responsible for this act,” he added.
Arindam Kar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, secretary, North Kolkata, alleged that religious conversions were taking place in several parts of the state. “It is not only in Krishnanagar…conversions with the lure of money and miracles are being carried out. Such conversions are common in Nadia, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas,” he said.
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Kar alleged that such groups enjoyed “protection from the former ruling party (Trinamool Congress)”. “Now there is no protection, so people are protesting against such initiatives,” he added.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More