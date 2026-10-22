‘Still in fear’: Christians hit, dragged out of homes, forced to do Puja ritual in Bengal

The police have registered an FIR on charges including attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, outraging a woman’s modesty, and robbery.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
4 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 05:35 PM IST
Bengal Christian families assaultedThe police said they have deployed personnel near the Christian families' homes. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Three Christian families were allegedly assaulted, one of them was forced to take a purification bath in public, and all were made to perform a ritual at a Durga puja pandal in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district.

The incidents took place under the Chandrakona police limits on October 18, 19 and 20. Although police personnel have been posted near their houses, the victims said they fear further attacks.

The police have registered a case on charges including attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, outraging a woman’s modesty, and robbery.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, a 40-year-old woman among the victims said, “Around 3.30 pm on October 18, the miscreants came to my house, dragged me and my husband out, and beat us up. I fell to the ground. They tore my clothes. Then they made me eat Tulsi and Bel leaves and poured water on me as a purification ritual. Everyone watched while they poured water on me.”

The woman and her husband, 50, make copper jewellery at home to earn a living.

Also Read | Missionary school principal attacked by masked men inside office in Jharkhand

The complainant alleged that the assailants also pressured her family members to abandon their faith.

More violence after victims call police

The assailants allegedly entered the houses of two other families later and beat up their members. They took away Rs 20,000 from the house and threatened them not to approach the police.

Story continues below this ad

“However, we later dialled 100, and some police personnel came. They heard us verbally and left. On October 19, in the morning, the group returned, infuriated that we had called the police. They took us to a Durga mandap in a nearby village and made us offer anjali. Everyone was watching us. We came back and locked ourselves inside our houses. We dared not venture out,” the woman added.

The complainant wrote that the Durga Puja pandal was a 10-minute walk away from her house. According to her, the assailants also attacked a minor girl of one of the two other Christian families in the neighbourhood.

‘Men returned home crying’

The next day, on October 20, the menfolk of the three families were allegedly threatened.

“They picked my husband and men from the other families. When they returned home, they were crying. They were threatened. It was a horrific three days. We could not leave our houses out of fear. We sent three minor girls to our relative’s house. Then I called up community members who asked me to call the police again. Finally, the police came and took us to a local hospital for treatment. Then we lodged a formal complaint,” said the woman.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Barred from using pond, collecting wood: 4 families ‘boycotted in Jharkhand village for converting to Christianity’, police step in

“Now there are four policemen posted outside our houses for security. We are happy the police helped us. But threat calls are coming. One day the police will leave. What will we do then? I just want to live at my house peacefully. I have a sick father-in-law and an elderly mother-in-law at home,” said the woman.

‘No arrest so far’

An advocate practising in the Calcutta High Court who helped the victims said the police had acted fast, adding that they registered an FIR after he visited the police station on October 20. “However, the culprits are yet to be arrested and the families are in fear,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Papiya Sultana told The Indian Express that the investigation in the case was underway.

“They were feeling insecure, so we reached their home. They were brought to the police station, and we have received their complaint. They wanted to go home but were feeling insecure. We have put up a police picket near their home. We are ensuring that nothing further happens to them,” Sultana added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments