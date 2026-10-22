‘Still in fear’: Christians hit, dragged out of homes, forced to do Puja ritual in Bengal

Three Christian families were allegedly assaulted, one of them was forced to take a purification bath in public, and all were made to perform a ritual at a Durga puja pandal in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district.

The incidents took place under the Chandrakona police limits on October 18, 19 and 20. Although police personnel have been posted near their houses, the victims said they fear further attacks.

The police have registered a case on charges including attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, outraging a woman’s modesty, and robbery.

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Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, a 40-year-old woman among the victims said, “Around 3.30 pm on October 18, the miscreants came to my house, dragged me and my husband out, and beat us up. I fell to the ground. They tore my clothes. Then they made me eat Tulsi and Bel leaves and poured water on me as a purification ritual. Everyone watched while they poured water on me.”