Bengal: Medinipur headmaster pulled up for reopening classes

Sources said the school authorities have apologised and said all government directives will be followed. (Representational)

The State Education Department issued a show-cause notice to a school headmaster in West Medinipur on Thursday for defying government directives and resuming classes.

Headmaster Brindaban Ghatak of BC Roy High School in Hatsarberia of Daspur area had reopened classes on Wednesday.

An official of the State Education Department confirmed that a show-cause notice had been sent to the headmaster and a response was sought in 24 hours.

The school authorities said classes were resumed for class 10 students. Ghatak told reporters that the school was reopened after the management had given a green signal.

He also claimed that all norms and standard protocol had been followed.

Sources said the school authorities have apologised and said all government directives will be followed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd