West Medinipur: BJP workers try to storm SP office, 9 cops injured

Several people, including senior police officers, were injured in a clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres and police near the office of West Medinipur Superintendent of Police (SP) on Monday.

The BJP claimed nearly 100 workers were injured, of whom 12 are very critical, while police said nine policemen received injuries in the clash.

Many BJP supporters were arrested, while raids are on to nab several others, said police.

The party gheraoed the SP office Monday morning, protesting against alleged police atrocities on their cadres. When the BJP leaders and supporters tried to enter the SP office, they were prevented, which led to a clash as the workers started breaking the police barricades.

A BJP leader said a few days ago, a party supporter was beaten up by police and many other workers were also charged with false cases, following which they decided to gherao the SP office.

According to the police, a group of people, after breaking the barricade, pelted stones at them. Police had to resort to lathi charge and lob tear gas shells to disperse the agitators. The BJP said 12 supporters, who were critically injured, were admitted to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, West Medinipur SP Dinesh Kumar told The Indian Express nine police personnel, including the Additional SP and zonal DSP-rank officers were injured in the clash. “We have arrested some persons, identified on the spot.”

The BJP, however, also blamed the TMC for the clash, claiming bombs were hurled at their cadres while they were moving towards the SP office.

“It was a scheduled programme, police had also put up barricades, but our cadres were attacked with bombs by the TMC supporters. Police also lobbed tear gas shells. Police charged batons and even gunshots were heard. Nearly hundred workers got injured in the clash, out of whom 12 received serious injuries,” said Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

Police, however, denied firing at the “unruly mob”.

Also, denying the allegations made by the BJP, a local TMC leader said the saffron party workers have been attacking the police across the district in the name of silent protest. “They blame TMC every time there is a law and order problem. This incident has no connection with the TMC.”