West Burdwan: Class X student found dead in school toilet

A Class X student was found dead inside his school washroom in East Burdwan district Tuesday morning. Police said he had a bullet injury on his right temple and a countrymade revolved had been found at the scene.

Police sources said that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide, adding that a team reached the spot after it was informed by the school authorities. However, the 16-year-old’s parents registered a complaint with police on Wednesday, following which a case of unnatural death was registered.

“Just after morning prayers, a loud noise was heard at around 11 am. Teachers rushed towards the toilet and found the boy lying there. We immediately informed police,” said the school’s headmaster.

The boy’s father, a mason, told police he possessed no firearms. “My son never had any firearm. We are poor people and even if he bought a firearm, from where would he get that money?” asked the boy’s mother.

Police said they are probing the possibility that a failed relationship had something to do with the boy’s death.

“We are questioning eyewitnesses. We are also trying to find out from where he procured the firearm,” said a police officer.

“The bullet injury was in the right temporal region in between his eye and ear. We found a countrymade revolver near the body,” said Superintendent of Police (East Burdwan) Bhaskar Mukherjee.

